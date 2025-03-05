Michael Pachter: Take-Two Could Sell Grand Theft Auto VI for $100 or More - News

Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter in a research note released this week suggested Take-Two could sell Grand Theft Auto VI for "$100 or more."

"We think the company has plans to sell the game at a previously unheard of price point, and suspect that management can offer consumers an incentive to pay $100 or more per unit by rewarding them with a large amount of in-game currency to be spent in GTA Online," said Pachter (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"There is precedent for integrating an online game experience with a premium game, as Activision did so with both Call of Duty Warzone and Call of Duty Mobile content prior to the release of its annual Call of Duty premium installment.

"In Activision’s case, the integration led to a 40 percent increase in sales of Call of Duty premium. In Take-Two's case, we think a successful integration of GTA Online and GTA VI can lead to a $100 price point for the premium game."

The price of most AAA games did increase with the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2020 by $10 from $60 to $70.

Grand Theft Auto VI will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in Fall 2025.

