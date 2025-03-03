EA Sports FC 25 Tops the French Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 8, 2025, according to SELL. The Nintendo Switch version came in fifth place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) remained in second place, while Donkey Kong Country Returns HD (NS) dropped two spots to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

EA Sports FC 25 Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Xbox Series X|S

Avowed - Premium Edition Steelbook Kingdom Come: Deliverance II EA Sports FC 25

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 NBA 2K25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Xbox One Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Super Mario Party Jamboree Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Mario Kart 8 Deluxe PC Like A Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii Farming Simulator 25

