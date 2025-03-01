MercurySteam Announces Blades of Fire for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher 505 Games and developer MercurySteam have announced action-adventure game, Blades of Fire, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store. It will launch on May 22 for $59.99 / $59.99 / £49.99.

"MercurySteam’s pedigree for creating unique and beloved games is just one of the many reasons we’re thrilled to partner with them on Blades of Fire," said 505 Games president Neil Ralley. "Their gaming system that transforms weapons customization into an outstanding combat experience is astounding, as is their commitment to telling the best story possible. We can’t wait to share it with the world."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

From the award-winning studio MercurySteam, comes a new action adventure where you forge your own weapons and face fierce enemies in a unique combat system.

Step forward Aran de Lira, the last hero who can wield steel, and Adso, a young scholar whose knowledge of lost myths and sacred tongues may shape their fate. Learn how to craft near limitless weapon variations in the game’s unique “weapons forging” system and bring the Queen to her knees. Combine countless alloys, hilts, runes, blades and pummeling edges to craft and perfect the ultimate evil-slaying weapon. Every enemy type will pose unique challenges—every weapon you create will meet those challenges!

The Divine Metal

You are Aran de Lira, firstborn of the King’s Ward. The newly crowned Queen Nerea has cast a spell that turns steel into stone. Only her army of abominations wield the divine metal against which other blades shatter.

The Forge

Find Forge Scrolls, develop your forging skills, and craft your weapon to suit your fighting style. The chosen weapon family and the materials you create it from will affect characteristics such as weight, length, durability, penetration and edge quality.

Choose Your Weapon

Choose between seven different weapon families and over 30 unique Forge Scrolls, which allow almost infinite weapon combinations. Your choice of weapon will be crucial when facing your enemy!

Tactical Combat

A unique and challenging combat system which allows you to attack specific body parts of the enemy. Slash, stab, or bludgeon enemies depending on the situation and what the enemy is equipped with. Only the right weapon will allow you to overcome the enemy’s armor.

You Are Not Alone

Adso is Aran’s companion who will join him on his journey. During combat, Adso gives helpful tips how to defeat enemies by analyzing them and taking notes in his chronicles. He will be crucial on your adventure, as he speaks the ancient forger language.

Be on Guard

Over 50 enemy types, including the Queen’s guards, creatures, undead, and more. Each enemy has its own unique attack style, weapon, and armor setup.

A World Full of Mystery

Aran and Adso embark on an uncertain mission. The objective is clear, but the path is full of dangers, mysteries and epic settings such as huge castles, maze-like palaces and more. You will know only what our heroes know, your intuition and courage must fill in the rest.

