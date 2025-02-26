Xbox February Update Now Available - Adds More Titles to Stream Your Own Games Library and More - News

Microsoft announced the Xbox February update is now available.

The update adds the ability for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members using Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on web browsers and supported TVs to send invite links to other Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members to join their gaming sessions.

More games have also been added to the list of owned games that can be streamed via Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta).

Read details on the update below:

Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta)

Send invite links to friends to join your cloud gaming session

Starting today, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members using Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on their web browsers and supported TVs can generate links to invite other Game Pass Ultimate members to join their gaming sessions.

While playing a multiplayer game with Xbox Cloud Gaming, Game Pass Ultimate members can create an invite link by opening the game invite menu from the Guide or in-game, then looking for the “Anyone” tab. Copy the link and send it to your friends to join your gaming session.

Invite links provide flexibility on who to invite to a gaming session. Players can send a direct message, invite a group chat, or share the link on social media network. Invited players can join a cloud gaming session instantly via their web browser or supported TV.

To join a game session on a web browser or mobile device:

Open the invite link using a supported browser. Sign in with an Xbox profile. Click “Play with Ultimate.”

To join a game session on a TV:

Open the invite link on a PC or mobile device. Click the button labeled “Join on a different device” to receive a short code. Open the Xbox Guide on a TV and select the option “Have a game session code?” Enter the code from the web browser and play.

Here are a few things to keep in mind when using this new feature:

All players must have an Xbox account, and some games require Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

All players must have an entitlement to the game in order to play.

The number of players who can join using the invite link depends on the number of players the game allows.

After creating a link, owners can revoke it at any time to prevent new players from joining.

The ability to remove existing players from the session depends on the game.

Stream your own game – More cloud playable games are available

This month, we’re adding even more games to the stream your own game collection. Game Pass Ultimate members can stream 50+ cloud playable games on supported devices if you own them.

Recently added

Blasphemous 2

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II

Slime Rancher 2

Subnautica

Subnautica: Below Zero

The Talos Principle 2

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered

Coming soon

Atomic Heart

Cult of the Lamb

Hotline Miami

Killer Frequency

Neva

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Phanton Breaker: Battle Grounds Ultimate

Serious Sam Collection

Trepang2

Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition

And more

Check out the full list of cloud playable games available to stream on supported devices here. For more information, learn more here.

In Case You Missed It

Xbox is exploring the potential of an AI research breakthrough. Plus, Xbox January Updates included a network quality indicator update for cloud gaming, a controller update, and updates for PC gaming that improve stability, discoverability of titles, and usability.

Breakthroughs in Generative AI

Following research published in Nature, we recently announced a new generative AI model for gameplay ideation called Muse. We are exploring how this model can one day benefit both players and game creators: from allowing us to revive nostalgic games to faster developer ideation and iteration.

To learn more about this breakthrough, please visit this article.

Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) – Network Quality Indicator Update

Now available to everyone, the new network quality indicator will help to diagnose potential network issues during streamed gaming sessions. Most audio and video issues are caused by problems with the network connection. This new feature helps track the quality of the network connection while gaming on Xbox Cloud Gaming (Beta) on supported devices.

To toggle the network warning icons on or off, go to your profilepic > Settings > Streaming > Network quality indicator. Learn more about this feature and get troubleshooting tips here.

Xbox Accessories – Xbox Wireless Controller firmware update

We released a firmware update for the Xbox Wireless Controller that includes improvements to thumbstick auto-centering, trigger adjustments, and mouse-to-thumbstick inputs. Install this update through the Xbox Accessories app on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One or Windows PC.

Help Shape the Future of Xbox

Stay tuned to Xbox Wire for future updates and the latest and greatest Xbox news. For support related to Xbox updates, visit the official Xbox Support site.

