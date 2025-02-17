Civilization VII Debuts in 2nd on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

posted 4 hours ago

EA Sports FC 25 has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending February 15, 2025.

There were three new releases in the top 40 this week. Civilization VII debuted in second place, Rugby 25 debuted in fourth place, and The Legend of Heroes: Trails Through Daybreak II debuted in 25th place.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II in its second week dropped from first to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe fell two spots to fifth place, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is up one spot to sixth place.

Payday 3 re-entered the charts in seventh place, while Hogwarts Legacy, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Minecraft each fell four spots to eighth, ninth, and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 25 Civilization VII - NEW Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Rugby 25 - NEW Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Payday 3 Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Party Jamboree Minecraft

