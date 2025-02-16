Kingdom Come: Deliverance II Debuts in 1st on the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 422 Views

by, posted 8 hours ago

Kingdom Come: Deliverance II has debuted in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 6th week of 2025.

EA Sports FC 25 and Super Mario Party Jamboree dropped one spot to second and third places, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spots to fourth place, Minecraft remained in fifth place, and Donkey Kong Country Returns dropped three spots to sixth place.

Nintendo Switch Sports and Super Mario Bros. Wonder swapped places and are in seventh and eighth places, respectively. Grand theft Auto V is up one spot and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom rounds out the top 10.

There are a total of six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and four multiplatform games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland: Kingdom Come: Deliverance II - NEW EA Sports FC 25 Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Minecraft Donkey Kong Country Returns Nintendo Switch Sports Super Mario Bros. Wonder Grand Theft Auto V The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

More Articles