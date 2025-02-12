Onimusha: Way of the Sword Trailer Details the New Protagonist and Story - News

Capcom has released a new trailer Onimusha: Way of the Sword that provides a look at the new protagonist and story.

"A new protagonist and story emerges in the all-new entry in Capcom's Onimusha series, Onimusha: Way of the Sword. Enter: the unyielding Miyamoto Musashi who will dazzle foes with his masterful swordplay," reads the description to the trailer.

Fight through bloodbaths of intense swordplay action. Explore the historic Japanese capital of Edo-era Kyoto, twisted by malevolent clouds of Malice. With every stage cloaked in mystery, danger and intrigue. Battle against monstrosities from the underworld known as Genma in a tale of dark fantasy. Follow the tale of a samurai who wields the Oni Gauntlet, a mystical artifact that grants its bearer the power to slay Genma. Through gritty, blood-soaked brawls, he searches for his reason to fight. What fate awaits at the end of his path?

About the Onimusha Series

Debuting in 2001, the first game in the Onimusha series tells the story of a young warrior during a time of widespread war in feudal Japan. Acquiring the power of the Oni, he becomes an Onimusha and battles against the evil Genma that are attempting to conquer of the world.

The game’s “Issen” critical counter action mechanic and satisfying swordplay action became defining pillars of the series.

With people and events inspired by real-life history cast into its eerie dark fantasy setting, the trials and fates of the characters painted a unique and engrossing tale that drew widespread acclaim.

Building on that success, the series has gone on to spawn numerous hit titles and even an original Netflix animation. To date the Onimusha series has sold over 8.7 million units worldwide.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in 2026.

