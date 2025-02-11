By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and EA Sports FC 25 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in January 2025

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 191 Views

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for January 2025.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. Grand Theft Auto V was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. NBA 2K25 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. theHunter: Call of the Wild was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Red Dead Redemption 2 in Europe. Need for Speed Heat was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Among Us was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition in Europe. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Mwtro Awakening in Europe.

Marvel Rivals topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, while it was Fortnite in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Marvel Rivals in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS FC 25
Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V
NBA 2K25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Hogwarts Legacy
Phasmophobia Minecraft
Minecraft Phasmophobia
EA SPORTS FC 25 UFC 5
EA SPORTS College Football 25 Arma Reforger
Arma Reforger Cyberpunk 2077
Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest
DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
Cyberpunk 2077 NBA 2K25
ASTRO BOT Hell Let Loose
NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black ASTRO BOT
HELLDIVERS 2 F1 24
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor
The Crew Motorfest Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
NHL 25 Palworld
UFC 5 Among Us
Palworld Sea of Thieves

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU
Red Dead Redemption 2 EA SPORTS FC 25
theHunter: Call of the Wild Red Dead Redemption 2
Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat
Batman: Arkham Knight The Forest
The Forest A Way Out
A Way Out Battlefield V
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Unravel Two
Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V
Minecraft Batman: Arkham Knight
Need for Speed Payback Battlefield 1
Gang Beasts theHunter: Call of the Wild
Battlefield V Need for Speed Payback
STAR WARS Battlefront II Hogwarts Legacy
Mortal Kombat X Minecraft
Mafia Trilogy Battlefield 4
Unravel Two Gang Beasts
Battlefield 4 Kingdom Come: Deliverance
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Mafia Trilogy
Overcooked! 2 Mortal Kombat X
Stardew Valley STAR WARS Battlefront II

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU
Beat Saber Beat Saber
Among Us VR Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition
Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Metro Awakening
Alien: Rogue Incursion Among Us VR
Arken Age Pavlov
Arizona Sunshine 2 Alien: Rogue Incursion
Pavlov Arken Age
Metro Awakening Arizona Sunshine 2
Swordsman VR Subside
Skydance’s BEHEMOTH Swordsman VR

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU
Marvel Rivals Fortnite
Fortnite Marvel Rivals
Roblox Roblox
Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League
Wuthering Waves: Version 2.0 Call of Duty: Warzone
Rocket League UFL
Fall Guys Asphalt Legends Unite
Asphalt Legends Unite Wuthering Waves: Version 2.0
Apex Legends Fall Guys
The Sims 4 VALORANT

