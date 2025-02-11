Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and EA Sports FC 25 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in January 2025 - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for January 2025.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. Grand Theft Auto V was number two in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. NBA 2K25 was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in Europe.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada, while it was EA Sports FC 25 on the European charts. theHunter: Call of the Wild was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Red Dead Redemption 2 in Europe. Need for Speed Heat was number three in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe.

Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR2 charts in the US and Canada, as well as in Europe. Among Us was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition in Europe. Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition was number three in the US and Canada, while it was Mwtro Awakening in Europe.

Marvel Rivals topped the free-to-play US and Canada charts, while it was Fortnite in Europe. Fortnite was number two in the US and Canada, while it was Marvel Rivals in Europe.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS FC 25 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA SPORTS Madden NFL 25 Hogwarts Legacy Phasmophobia Minecraft Minecraft Phasmophobia EA SPORTS FC 25 UFC 5 EA SPORTS College Football 25 Arma Reforger Arma Reforger Cyberpunk 2077 Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest DYNASTY WARRIORS: ORIGINS The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Cyberpunk 2077 NBA 2K25 ASTRO BOT Hell Let Loose NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black ASTRO BOT HELLDIVERS 2 F1 24 Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 STAR WARS Jedi: Survivor The Crew Motorfest Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 NHL 25 Palworld UFC 5 Among Us Palworld Sea of Thieves

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU Red Dead Redemption 2 EA SPORTS FC 25 theHunter: Call of the Wild Red Dead Redemption 2 Need for Speed Heat Need for Speed Heat Batman: Arkham Knight The Forest The Forest A Way Out A Way Out Battlefield V Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Unravel Two Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V Minecraft Batman: Arkham Knight Need for Speed Payback Battlefield 1 Gang Beasts theHunter: Call of the Wild Battlefield V Need for Speed Payback STAR WARS Battlefront II Hogwarts Legacy Mortal Kombat X Minecraft Mafia Trilogy Battlefield 4 Unravel Two Gang Beasts Battlefield 4 Kingdom Come: Deliverance Middle-earth: Shadow of War Mafia Trilogy Overcooked! 2 Mortal Kombat X Stardew Valley STAR WARS Battlefront II

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR2 Games*

US/Canada EU Beat Saber Beat Saber Among Us VR Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Creed: Rise to Glory – Championship Edition Metro Awakening Alien: Rogue Incursion Among Us VR Arken Age Pavlov Arizona Sunshine 2 Alien: Rogue Incursion Pavlov Arken Age Metro Awakening Arizona Sunshine 2 Swordsman VR Subside Skydance’s BEHEMOTH Swordsman VR

*PS Store purchases only. Game upgrades or games bundled with hardware not included

Free to Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU Marvel Rivals Fortnite Fortnite Marvel Rivals Roblox Roblox Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League Wuthering Waves: Version 2.0 Call of Duty: Warzone Rocket League UFL Fall Guys Asphalt Legends Unite Asphalt Legends Unite Wuthering Waves: Version 2.0 Apex Legends Fall Guys The Sims 4 VALORANT

