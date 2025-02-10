Red Dead Redemption 2 Takes 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Red Dead Redemption 2 has remained first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 2, 2025.

The release of The Sims: Legacy Collection helped the game take ninth place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is up three spots to second place, while Borderlands 3 and It Takes Two re-entered the top 10 in third and fourth places, respectively.

Grand Theft Auto V is down two spots to fifth place, while EA Sports FC 25 dropped from fourth to sixth place.

The rest of the top 10 are re-entries with WWE 2K24 in seventh place, Battlefield 1 in eighth place, and Battlefield V in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Red Dead Redemption 2 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Borderlands 3 It Takes Two Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 25 WWE 2K24 Battlefield 1 The Sims Battlefield V

