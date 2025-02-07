Report: Rocksteady Working on New Single-Player Batman Game, Wonder Woman Game Rebooted - Sales

Warner Bros. Games and Monolith Productions announced in December 2021 a new video game based on the based the DC superhero Wonder Woman was in development.

A new report from Bloomberg claims the Wonder Woman game was rebooted early last year and switched directors.

"One of the company’s biggest bets in development, a video game based on Wonder Woman, has struggled to coalesce, according to people familiar with the project," reads the report.

"Early last year, it was rebooted and switched directors. The game has already cost more than $100 million, said the people who asked not to be identified discussing nonpublic information, and is still years away from release, if it ever makes it to market."

The report also states Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and MultiVersus were failures.

Some good news in the report claims Rocksteady Studios "is looking to return to Batman for a single-player game," according to multiple sources. However, the game is years away from release.

