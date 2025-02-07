Report: Rocksteady Working on New Single-Player Batman Game, Wonder Woman Game Rebooted - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 481 Views
Warner Bros. Games and Monolith Productions announced in December 2021 a new video game based on the based the DC superhero Wonder Woman was in development.
A new report from Bloomberg claims the Wonder Woman game was rebooted early last year and switched directors.
"One of the company’s biggest bets in development, a video game based on Wonder Woman, has struggled to coalesce, according to people familiar with the project," reads the report.
"Early last year, it was rebooted and switched directors. The game has already cost more than $100 million, said the people who asked not to be identified discussing nonpublic information, and is still years away from release, if it ever makes it to market."
The report also states Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions and MultiVersus were failures.
Some good news in the report claims Rocksteady Studios "is looking to return to Batman for a single-player game," according to multiple sources. However, the game is years away from release.
I really hope they learn from their mistakes with suicide squad, we don't want live service single player games with a boring copy and paste fortnite gameplay, i really hope they know what they're doing this time
Mark my words, that Wonder Woman game will never see the light of day. It will be dragged around and ultimately be canceled for tax purposes.
It's WB, they're either going to cancel it, or we're going to be in for another suicide squad where the users are beaten over the heads with the "modern audience" crap.
Either way I don't see it working out. Now is not the time for a Wonder Woman game.
I kinda wish RS would release a patch to apply to the existing games to unlock the frame rate on console. By virtue of playing them on a PS5 or Series X we could get smoother 60fps games. I dont think it would take much to get that achieved, and they can do it in prep for their new game that will likely support perf/quality modes as well.
If it wasn't for Hogwarts Legacy, who know if WB Games would even still be a thing right now.
Oh, I remember that. I was thinking how stupid they could be to downplay the success of Hogwarts Legacy while propping up live service crud like Suicide Squad.