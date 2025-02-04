Monster Hunter Wilds Trailer Showcases Iceshard Cliffs, New and Returning Monster, More - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 382 Views
Capcom has released a new trailer for Monster Hunter Wilds. It features a new location, the Iceshard Cliffs, new and returning monsters, and more.
View the trailer below:
Monster Hunter Wilds will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on February 28, 2025
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.
More Articles
New PS5 bundles have been announced that will include a digital download code for the same prices as they are atm (PS5 disc/Digital), only available in Japan AFAIK
Pre-orders will start on February 12th.