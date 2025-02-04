SteamDolls: Order of Chaos Headed to PC on February 11 in Early Access - News

Publisher Top Hat Studios and developer The Shady Gentlement announced the narrative-driven stealth-meets-action adventure game, SteamDolls: Order of Chaos, will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on February 11.

The Early Access version of the game will be continuously updated based on player feedback. This includes refining the combat, stealth, and movement mechanics, as well as adding new content.

View the Early Access release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Play as the bloodthirsty, witty, and just a bit kooky Whisper (played by David Hayter) and balance both stealth and brutality as you make your way through a comic book-inspired steampunk city on the verge of anarchy.

The title, originally teased to the public back in 2019, boasts a reunion of AAA voice actors from the Metal Gear Solid franchise (no relation to studio), including David Hayter, Christopher Randolph, and Jennifer Hale. It bills itself as a unique stealth-lite meets action platformer experience, with a hint of brutal combat and deep levels of exploration.

Originally conceived based on a comic book from the development studio and then Kickstarted soon after, SteamDolls has been a passion project of its director. The game features a beautiful comic book inspired 2D-meets-3D aesthetic, with a spattering of unique, fully voiced cinematic cutscenes. It boasts a large world to explore split across unique zones, such as a beautiful yet far overgrown chapel, a hellish underbelly seemingly made of flesh, an electrified industrial bunker, a city overrun by an insect-like infection, and more! Put the treasure found during your explorations to good usage back in your home base by upgrading The Whisper and his skills to better suit your gameplay style, unlocking unique lore and cutscenes, and putting your finest trophies on display.

Of course, the title has more to offer than just its AAA voice work and beautiful art. In-game, you’ll find yourself entrenched in the utter brutality of a labyrinthine city gone mad. Sleuth through the shadows of the world and lose yourself in every nook and cranny of this city—and the blood of its inhabitants. Taking the role of The Whisper (David Hayter), you’ll have to balance stealth and brutality to make your goals into reality. Launch head-first into combat assassinate your enemies by performing devastating finishers, or lurk in the shadows and slip between the cracks undetected. Experience the narrative of the SteamDolls universe, and delve into not only the story of this dying world but also the secrets found in its shadows. Hack into terminals and experience the memories of the past, and the ghosts that lurk in the remnants of the modern world.

Features:

Novel stealth-lite gameplay mixed with platforming and brutal action.

Gruesome finishers and combat.

Use your hacking skills to experience the memories of the world, solve puzzles, and glimpse into the past… and future.

Beautiful comic book-inspired 2D meets 3D aesthetics.

A vast world to explore filled with unique zones and grotesque creatures, filled with secrets.

AAA voice cast, including David Hayter (Solid Snake) as the voice of The Whisper, as well as Christopher Randolph and Jennifer Hale.

Hand-drawn Cutscenes mixed with 3D cinematic inserts.

Upgradable skill-trees; choose your gameplay style and master it.

Customize the Whisper’s home base, and unlock lore and other trophies.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

