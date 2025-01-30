Instruments of Destruction Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 27 - News

Developer Radiangames announced the vehicle action game featuring advanced physics-based destruction, Instruments of Destruction, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on March 27.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

Break thru walls, tear down buildings, and send structures crashing into each other in Instruments of Destruction, a vehicle action game featuring advanced physics-based destruction. Pilot a variety of vehicles across dozens of missions and high score challenges in this highly-interactive world.

Instruments of Destruction features an advanced physics-based destruction system. You can demolish every structure in the game piece by piece thanks to a fully interactive physics system, and every object in the world interacts with the destruction in some way. Each element of the world complements the destruction system and interacts with each other and together they create a physical, visceral world to play with.

Play through over 50 missions and high-score challenges using a huge variety of vehicles. Each mission has its own distinct vehicle custom-made to maximize the fun, and all are playable with either a keyboard or gamepad (some specific vehicles also support optional mouse aiming). Vehicles include a flying bulldozer, a tank with quad rocket launchers, an ornithopter with a grappling hook that tears a building down piece by piece, and many more. Join Sharpe Industries as a vehicle test pilot and journey across the world to remote islands and outposts where everything needs to be destroyed.

Instruments of Destruction also includes a powerful vehicle editor and an epilogue campaign that teaches you the ins and outs of building your own vehicle. The epilogue campaign features over 25 missions (and challenges) where you’re in charge of creating a vehicle that can complete the given objectives. The missions gradually introduce you to vehicle building, but you can always load any previously unlocked or saved vehicle if you just want to jump in a blow stuff up.

Finally, there’s a Sandbox mode where there are no limits or objectives. You can load any unlocked map and vehicle (or build your own) and get immersed in the physics and destruction with no pressure or objectives. Between Sandbox mode, the three-star scoring system, the massive lineup of included vehicles, the powerful vehicle editor, and the thousands of vehicles on the Steam Workshop, you’ll never run out of ways to enjoy Instruments of Destruction.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Bluesky.

