Hideaki Nishino Appointed as PlayStation President and CEO

Sony Group Corporation and Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced Hideaki Nishino, who has served as SIE CEO of the Platform Business Group since June 2024, will be promoted to President and CEO of SIE on April 1.

Hermen Hulst will continue to serve as the CEO of the Studio Business Group and will be reporting to Nishino.

Sony Group Corporation President, COO and CFO Hiroki Totoki will be stepping down from his position as SIE Chairman and will become President and CEO of Sony Group Corporation. SIE SVP, Finance, Corporate Development and Strategy Lin Tao will be stepping down from that position to become Sony Group Corporation CFO.

"It has been a pleasure working more closely with Hermen and Nishino and gaining insight into the ever-changing, fast-paced world of Sony Interactive Entertainment," said Totoki. "As we hand the baton to Nishino and this exceptional leadership team, I am confident that SIE will reach new heights in the days ahead. After 30 years of delivering exceptional entertainment worldwide, this marks an exciting new chapter for SIE, highlighting its commitment to fostering creativity and building meaningful connections for millions of players. I am delighted to welcome Lin as my successor as CFO of Sony Group Corporation. Lin has been instrumental to our success at SIE, leading the Finance, Corporate Development and Strategy functions, and I look forward to working closely with her at Sony Group Corporation."

Nishino added, "I am truly honored to take the helm at Sony Interactive Entertainment. Technology and creativity are two of our biggest strengths as we continue to focus on developing experiences that deliver entertainment for everyone. We will continue to grow the PlayStation community in new ways, such as IP expansion, while also delivering the best in technology innovation. I want to thank Hermen for his expertise and leadership as he continues his role as CEO, Studio Business Group. I am deeply grateful for the PlayStation community and their continued support and I am very excited for what the future holds."

Nishino will continue to be the CEO of the Platform Business Group, and as CEO of the Studio Business Group.

Hulst will continue to lead development, publishing, and business operations of first-party content at SIE. He is responsible for developing games on multiple devices including PlayStation consoles and PC, and brining video game IPs to new mediums via PlayStation Productions.

