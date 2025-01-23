Ninja Gaiden 4 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass

Overcoming Adversity in NINJA GAIDEN 4

In the Developer_Direct trailer, the new protagonist, Yakumo, shows off stylish new mechanics which include traversal using wires and rails, something new for a NINJA GAIDEN title. When asked about the addition of these elements, Nakao revealed one of the game’s core themes: “Adversity is a key concept for this game. From the beginning to the end of each stage and even in the transitions between, everything is designed to represent adversity for Yakumo.” First and foremost, that adversity will come in the form of NINJA GAIDEN’s signature combat, but Nakao explains that these new additions outside of the fights keeps that feeling high at all times: “To maintain the tension throughout, we’ve added high-speed elements like rail and wire-based actions to keep up the sense of challenge.”

The announcement footage also depicted a rain-soaked, cyberpunk-like Tokyo, leaving a strong impression to those who watched the trailer. “In NINJA GAIDEN 4, we wanted to blend old and new elements. Tokyo in this game has been drastically transformed by the influence of the underworld., which is why it appears this way,” Nakao explained, elaborating on the Dark Dragon’s miasma rain, as well as the disasters it has caused. “Rain is a major visual theme in this game. For example, we’ve put a lot of effort into how characters look when drenched, how raindrops hit the ground, and various other effects.” These visual motifs stay true to the signature dark, hardcore atmosphere of the series while bringing new flavor to its visual direction.

Nakao also touched on the game’s anticipated difficulty. “We’ve brought together the best aspects of the series and elevated them for the current generation. Personally, I believe [the difficulty level of] NINJA GAIDEN 2 had a lot of standout qualities, and I think fans will feel its influence strongly throughout NINJA GAIDEN 4.”

After such a long break between games, it’s paramount that the team balances what’s great about the series, while adding new ideas. Despite the daunting challenges, the collaboration between Team NINJA and PlatinumGames promises an unparalleled NINJA GAIDEN experience.

“One of the key differences between modern action games and NINJA GAIDEN lies in the sense of fairness when confronting enemies,” Nakao said, explaining the series’ unique game balance philosophy. “Enemies are designed to be masters of defense and experts of unrelenting aggression, but players never feel they’re at an unfair disadvantage. There’s a sense of balance that’s been passed down through the series, transcending current-day trends.”

“The rapid shifts between offense and defense, the almost fighting game-like 1v1 combat—you’ll see these elements evolve in NINJA GAIDEN 4. At the same time, we’ve ensured that returning players will immediately feel at home when they pick up the game,” he concluded.