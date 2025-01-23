Ninja Gaiden 4 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 57 minutes ago / 494 Views
Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developers Team Ninja and PlatinumGames have announced Ninja Gaiden 4 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch in Fall 2025.
Also announced was Ninja Gaiden 2 Black, which will launch today on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass. It features updated graphics and new playable characters Rachel, Moiji, and Ayane.
View the Ninja Gaiden 4 announcement trailer below:
View the Ninja Gaiden 2 Black launch trailer below:
Read details on the games via Xbox Wire below:
When you ask fans, “What’s the quintessential action game?” the NINJA GAIDEN series is one of the legendary names that is guaranteed a mention. With roots as far back as the original 1988 arcade game NINJA GAIDEN (Ninja Ryukenden in Japan), the series has captivated fans in various forms over the years, from 2D to 3D, with its focus on swift traversal, eye-catching swordplay, and ninjutsu techniques, all jam-packed into exhilarating action gameplay.
In particular, the Xbox version of NINJA GAIDEN, released on Xbox consoles in 2004, stood out for its smooth controls and elegant action, earning its place as a revolutionary action game. The series’ biggest allure lies in deeply satisfying and challenging battles featuring its iconic lead character, master ninja Ryu Hayabusa.
The NINJA GAIDEN series has gained a reputation for being notoriously difficult, but with a near-unmatched sense of accomplishment upon clearing levels and defeating bosses that drives players to persevere. Celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, Team NINJA, the studio behind the majority of these iconic titles, has declared 2025 to be “The Year of the Ninja.”
In a surprise announcement during today’s Developer_Direct, fans were thrilled to see the reveal of NINJA GAIDEN 4, a brand-new mainline entry that arrives in Fall this year after a 13-year hiatus (co-developed with legendary action studio PlatinumGames), alongside the surprise release of NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black, a remaster of the classic 2008 game. We were lucky enough to get an exclusive interview with Fumihiko Yasuda, Head of Team NINJA and NINJA GAIDEN 4 producer at Koei Tecmo Games, as well as Yuji Nakao, NINJA GAIDEN 4’s producer and director from PlatinumGames, to learn much more about this long-awaited new chapter for NINJA GAIDEN.
A New NINJA GAIDEN World Unveiled
While the series has been beloved for almost four decades, the announcement of NINJA GAIDEN 4 marks the first new mainline entry in 13 years. When asked about the long gap—spanning two Xbox console generations—Yasuda expressed Team NINJA’s long-standing desire to bring the series back. “Fans have long been asking us for a new NINJA GAIDEN game,” he said. “Koei Tecmo’s President, Hisashi Koinuma, and PlatinumGames’ CEO, Atsushi Inaba, share a close relationship, which led us to explore a collaborative development effort. PlatinumGames had the expertise we felt was ideal for working on NINJA GAIDEN, and with support from Microsoft’s Phil-san [Phil Spencer, CEO of Microsoft Gaming], the three companies were able to take the next step towards creating a brand-new NINJA GAIDEN.”
Appearing for the first time in the Developer_Direct broadcast, and published by Xbox Game Studios, NINJA GAIDEN 4 is positioned as the direct sequel to NINJA GAIDEN 3. While maintaining the dark and gritty world that the series is known for, players will take on the role of a new protagonist, Yakumo. “A significant amount of time has passed since NINJA GAIDEN 3, and players will find themselves arriving in a gruesomely transformed Tokyo. One of the key themes of this story is the return of the Dark Dragon, which has plunged the city into chaos. Within these unsettling conditions, Yakumo will have to face off against his foes, as well as the formidable Master Ninja himself, Ryu Hayabusa,” Nakao explained.
When asked why a new protagonist was introduced, Nakao clarified that “since it’s been a while since the last game, we wanted a new hero to make the series more approachable for new players. Of course, we also wanted long-time fans to enjoy the game, so Ryu Hayabusa plays a significant role in the story, serving as a major challenge and growth milestone for Yakumo. Ryu will appear throughout the game and be playable, ensuring his prowess and presence is deeply felt in NINJA GAIDEN 4.”
Overcoming Adversity in NINJA GAIDEN 4
In the Developer_Direct trailer, the new protagonist, Yakumo, shows off stylish new mechanics which include traversal using wires and rails, something new for a NINJA GAIDEN title. When asked about the addition of these elements, Nakao revealed one of the game’s core themes: “Adversity is a key concept for this game. From the beginning to the end of each stage and even in the transitions between, everything is designed to represent adversity for Yakumo.” First and foremost, that adversity will come in the form of NINJA GAIDEN’s signature combat, but Nakao explains that these new additions outside of the fights keeps that feeling high at all times: “To maintain the tension throughout, we’ve added high-speed elements like rail and wire-based actions to keep up the sense of challenge.”
The announcement footage also depicted a rain-soaked, cyberpunk-like Tokyo, leaving a strong impression to those who watched the trailer. “In NINJA GAIDEN 4, we wanted to blend old and new elements. Tokyo in this game has been drastically transformed by the influence of the underworld., which is why it appears this way,” Nakao explained, elaborating on the Dark Dragon’s miasma rain, as well as the disasters it has caused. “Rain is a major visual theme in this game. For example, we’ve put a lot of effort into how characters look when drenched, how raindrops hit the ground, and various other effects.” These visual motifs stay true to the signature dark, hardcore atmosphere of the series while bringing new flavor to its visual direction.
Nakao also touched on the game’s anticipated difficulty. “We’ve brought together the best aspects of the series and elevated them for the current generation. Personally, I believe [the difficulty level of] NINJA GAIDEN 2 had a lot of standout qualities, and I think fans will feel its influence strongly throughout NINJA GAIDEN 4.”
After such a long break between games, it’s paramount that the team balances what’s great about the series, while adding new ideas. Despite the daunting challenges, the collaboration between Team NINJA and PlatinumGames promises an unparalleled NINJA GAIDEN experience.
“One of the key differences between modern action games and NINJA GAIDEN lies in the sense of fairness when confronting enemies,” Nakao said, explaining the series’ unique game balance philosophy. “Enemies are designed to be masters of defense and experts of unrelenting aggression, but players never feel they’re at an unfair disadvantage. There’s a sense of balance that’s been passed down through the series, transcending current-day trends.”
“The rapid shifts between offense and defense, the almost fighting game-like 1v1 combat—you’ll see these elements evolve in NINJA GAIDEN 4. At the same time, we’ve ensured that returning players will immediately feel at home when they pick up the game,” he concluded.
A True Successor
When asked about the challenges involved in achieving the fairness that defines the NINJA GAIDEN series, Nakao shared his thoughts with a laugh.
“If I were to go into detail about the feel of the action, we’d be here for quite a while (laughs). In all NINJA GAIDEN titles, a delicate balance is carefully crafted to maintain the satisfaction of attacking enemies without losing the speed and exhilaration that define the gameplay. I remember struggling with the fine adjustments required to achieve the right feel when we first started implementing and testing the systems. Additionally, when we brought Ryu Hayabusa into NINJA GAIDEN 4, we wanted long-time fans to experience the exact same enjoyable gameplay feel they’ve come to expect. We had numerous discussions with Team NINJA to fine-tune the mechanics and ensure everything felt just right.”
Yasuda also added that “when it comes to gameplay feel, Team NINJA was deeply involved. Fairness in combat with enemies is only possible when ultimate playability is a given. To achieve that, we pushed for even deeper refinement of controls and other aspects. I know it probably seemed like we were being a bit too demanding at times…(laughs).” This collaboration across company lines was crucial to creating the next ultimate NINJA GAIDEN experience.
One of the standout features of NINJA GAIDEN 4, which embodies the series’ experience while introducing fresh elements, is Yakumo’s “Bloodraven Form.” Nakao described this as “a technique that manipulates the blood of oneself and enemies, transforming it into a massive weapon capable of slicing through multiple foes at once.” He elaborated further on how this addition expands upon the series’ traditional gameplay.
“Yakumo fights using Bloodraven Form, and when certain conditions are met, he can unleash a move called ‘Bloodbath Kill,’ which instantly bisects enemies in one strike.” Nakao explains that, while previous entries have tasked players with working out how to approach encounters with multiple enemies, and NINJA GAIDEN 4 is introducing another exhilarating way to fight against swarming crowds: “This time we’ve added large-scale, high-damage attacks with the Bloodraven Form, enabling players to instantly turn the tide of battle in their favor.”
This system introduces moments of release from overwhelming situations, offering new depth to the gameplay that Nakao hopes both newcomers and returning fans will enjoy.
Both Team NINJA and PlatinumGames are known for their expertise in high-end action games. According to Nakao, the process of creating NINJA GAIDEN 4 revealed the unique strengths and characteristics of each studio.
“Looking at the titles created by PlatinumGames, we noticed clear differences in approach. While we emphasize flashy, impactful strikes and moment-to-moment experiences, the NINJA GAIDEN series focuses on delivering refined and satisfying gameplay feel, culminating in an exceptionally polished overall action experience. This collaboration was a truly unique learning opportunity for us at PlatinumGames.”
When asked about the significance of bringing NINJA GAIDEN 4 to Xbox, Yasuda reflected on Team NINJA’s long history with the platform.
“With titles like the Dead or Alive series and the NINJA GAIDEN series—especially the original NINJA GAIDEN, NINJA GAIDEN Black, and NINJA GAIDEN 2—we have a deep history with Xbox. It’s been a long time, but we’re thrilled to bring the latest installment back to Xbox players. Additionally, with the game being added to Game Pass, we’re excited that more people will have the opportunity to experience it.”
Nakao, who became a fan of the series during his days as a student, also shared his excitement. “Personally, I played NINJA GAIDEN 2 on Xbox 360, so being able to play the latest installment on Xbox again makes me very happy. Even now, I occasionally boot up NINJA GAIDEN 2 on my Xbox Series X. As a developer and a fan, I’m thrilled to see the NINJA GAIDEN series come together on Xbox, creating a moment in time where all these titles can be enjoyed in one place.”
“The Year of the Ninja” Has Just Begun: Play NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black Starting Today
During Developer_Direct, fans were not only treated to the announcement of NINJA GAIDEN 4 but also received the exciting surprise that NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black is available today on Game Pass. We asked Yasuda about the process behind this project and the updates made to the game.
“This simultaneous announcement and same-day release alongside NINJA GAIDEN 4 might have caught some people by surprise,” he began. “The biggest reason for developing NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black was to address the concerns of core fans who might be wondering, ‘What’s going to happen to Ryu Hayabusa?’ We also wanted to give players something to enjoy as they wait for the release of NINJA GAIDEN 4. We chose NINJA GAIDEN 2 because it stands as one of the most solid action games in the series. We added ‘Black’ to the title to signal to fans that this is the definitive version, much like NINJA GAIDEN Black was for the first game.”
Yasuda also shared that the idea for NINJA GAIDEN 2 Black came from fan feedback received during the release of NINJA GAIDEN Master Collection in 2021. Many fans expressed a desire to experience something closer to the original NINJA GAIDEN 2. Speaking about the Unreal Engine-powered remaster, Yasuda reassured fans, “This version is crafted to satisfy both those who played the original and newcomers discovering it as a current-generation action game. We’ve meticulously incorporated some of the additions of NINJA GAIDEN Sigma 2 while staying true to the challenge and feel of the original 360 version, including its signature gore and violence. We’ve also adjusted the weapon upgrade system to more align with the original release.”
Closing Remarks
In 2025, a year that marks Team NINJA’s 30th anniversary, the aptly titled “Year of the Ninja” was kicked off in grand fashion with the announcements made during Developer_Direct. As stealthy and precise as the ninjas they’ve brought to life, Team NINJA’s Yasuda and PlatinumGames’ Nakao both shared their heartfelt thoughts as the interview drew to a close.
Yuji Nakao, PlatinumGames:
“I’m incredibly grateful that we were able to announce NINJA GAIDEN 4. As a huge fan of the NINJA GAIDEN series myself, this is a truly exciting moment. The game is currently about 70–80% complete, and we’ve entered the polishing phase. We’ll continue to work closely with Team NINJA, ensuring every detail meets the expectations of fans. There’s more information coming that will help you understand just how fun and exciting this game is, so please stay tuned. As both a fan and a developer, I’ll do my utmost to deliver an experience that satisfies everyone.”
Fumihiko Yasuda, Head of Team NINJA, Koei Tecmo Games:
“I want to thank fans who have patiently waited for the return of the series. Their passion was the driving force behind the development of NINJA GAIDEN 4 and our collaboration with PlatinumGames. I’m thrilled that we were finally able to make this announcement and hope it brings joy to our fans. We’ll continue working hard to meet your expectations. NINJA GAIDEN 4 is an action game at heart, and we are looking into ways to give you opportunities to get hands-on experience, so please stay tuned.”
