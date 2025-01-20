Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Debuts in 1st on UK Retail Charts - Sales

/ 284 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD has debuted first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending January 18, 2025.

Dynasty Warriors: Origins debuted in 10th place and Tales of Graces f Remastered debuted in 12th place.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is up one spot to second place, while EA Sports FC 25 fell two spots to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Mario Party Jamboree are up three spots to fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Minecraft climbed five spots to sixth place and Nintendo Switch Sports is up two spots to seventh place. Grand Theft Auto V shot up from 14th to eighth place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up from 16th to ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD - NEW Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Jamboree Minecraft Nintendo Switch Sports Grand Theft Auto V Super Mario Bros. Wonder Dynasty Warriors: Origins - NEW

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles