EA Sports FC 25 Tops the French Charts

EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 2, 2025, according to SELL.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) dropped one spot to second place, while Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) is up one spot to third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) fell two spots to fourth place and Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Black Myth: Wukong

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Forza Motorsport

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports PC Farming Simulator 25 Starfield Farming Simulator 25 - Collector's Edition

