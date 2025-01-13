EA Sports FC 25 Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 25 has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending January 11, 2025.

Hogwarts Legacy dropped one spot to second place, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is up one spot to third place, and Elden Ring fell one spot to fourth place.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition are up three spots to sixth and sixth places, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Nintendo Switch Sports fell two spots to seventh, eighth, and ninth places, respectively. Mortal Kombat 1 rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

EA Sports FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Elden Ring Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch Sports Mortal Kombat 1

