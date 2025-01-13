Super Mario Party Jamboree Tops the French Charts - Sales

posted 48 minutes ago

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) has remained first place on the French charts for week 52, 2024, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) and EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) are up one spot to second and third places, respectively. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) dropped two spots to fourth place and Ring Fit Adventure (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Astro Bot

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Ring Fit Adventure PC Farming Simulator 25 Farming Simulator 25 - Collector's Edition Minecraft Java & Bedrock

