Path of Exile 2 Tops the Steam Charts, Steam Deck Takes 2nd Place

Path of Exile 2 has retaken first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 2, 2025, which ended January 7, 2025.

Steam Deck dropped one spot to second place, while Helldivers 2 and Elden Ring remained in third and fourth places, respectively. Baldur's Gate 3 is up one spot to fifth place, while Cyberpunk 2077 dropped one spot to sixth place.

Grand Theft Auto V and Call of Duty re-entered the top 10 in seventh and eighth places, respectively. EA Sports FC 25 is down one spot to ninth place and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 fell three spots to 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Path of Exile 2 Steam Deck Helldivers 2 Elden Ring Baldur's Gate 3 Cyberpunk 2077 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Path of Exile 2 Marvel Rivals Steam Deck Dota 2 Helldivers 2 Elden Ring Baldur's Gate 3 Cyberpunk 2077

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

