RGG Like a Dragon Direct Set for January 9 - News

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher SEGA and developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announced the RGG Like a Dragon Direct will take place this Thursday, January 9 at 9:00 am PT / 12:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm UK. It will be available to watch on YouTube.

The RGG Like a Dragon Direct will feature more details on Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on February 21.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

