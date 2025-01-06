Horizon: Zero Dawn and Helldivers Movies Announced - News

PlayStation Productions has announced two new movies based on popular video game IPs Horizon Zero Dawn and Helldivers.

The Horizon Zero Dawn movie will be made by PlayStation Productions and Columbia Pictures and is currently in the early stages of production.

The Helldivers movie is being made by PlayStation Productions and Sony Pictures and is currently in production.

More details on the movies will be shared at a later date.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

