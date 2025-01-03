PS5 Pro Boosts PS5 Sales to Over 4M - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for November 2024 - Sales

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console worldwide with 4.12 million units sold for November 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 67.70 million units lifetime worldwide.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 1.72 million units to bring its lifetime sales to 146.04 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 0.77 million units to bring their lifetime sales to 31.21 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 4,118 units to bring its lifetime sales to 117.19 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are up by nearly 0.62 million units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by over 1.59 million units. PS4 sold 3.50 million units for the month of November 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 2.36 million units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are up by 638,229 (18.3%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 261,092 units (-25.4%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 69,029 units (-3.9%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 12,651 units (-75.4%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 3.03 million units, Xbox Series X|S sales are up by over 0.45 million units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by over 1.02 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 15.31 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 9.30 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 4.01 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Global hardware estimates for November 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 4,120,898 ( 67,698,724 ) Switch - 1,715,636 ( 146,041,084 ) Xbox Series X|S - 767,118 ( 31,208,651 ) PlayStation 4 - 4,118 ( 117,194,908 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates for November 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 1,447,158 Switch - 706,080 Xbox Series X|S - 501,471 PlayStation 4 - 2,044

Europe hardware estimates for November 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 2,108,782 Switch - 537,154 Xbox Series X|S - 190,123 PlayStation 4 - 1,526 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates for November 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 443,654 Switch - 413,182 Xbox Series X|S - 30,587 PlayStation 4 - 381

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates for November 2024:

PlayStation 5 - 121,304 Switch - 59,220 Xbox Series X|S - 44,937 PlayStation 4 - 167

Weekly Sales:

Global November 9, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 914,619 Switch - 242,232

Xbox Series X|S - 94,001 PlayStation 4 - 781

Global November 16, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 496,690 Switch - 290,176

Xbox Series X|S - 120,751 PlayStation 4 - 818

Global November 23, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 846,074 Switch - 337,525

Xbox Series X|S - 141,617 PlayStation 4 - 891

Global November 30, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 1,863,515 Switch - 845,703

Xbox Series X|S - 410,749 PlayStation 4 - 1,628

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

