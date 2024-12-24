EA Sports FC 25 Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 450 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) has retaken first place on the French charts for week 50, 2024, according to SELL.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) remained in second and third places, respectively. EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) dropped from first to fourth place, while Black Myth: Wukong (PS5) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Black Myth: Wukong

Xbox Series X|S

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Gran Turismo 7 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Nintendo Switch Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 25 PC Farming Simulator 25 Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - Collector's Edition S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Collector's Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles