Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Retakes 1st Place on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has retaken in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending December 21, 2024.

Hogwarts Legacy remained in second place, while EA Sports FC 25 dropped two spots to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Party Jamboree, and Nintendo Switch Sports remained in fourth, fifth, and sixth places, respectively.

Minecraft is up three spots to seventh place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up six spots to eighth place. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up four spots to ninth place and Astro Bot is up two spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week in the UK at retail:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft Super Mario Bros. Wonder Animal Crossing: New Horizons Astro Bot

