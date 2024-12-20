Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Debuts in 8th on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

by, posted 7 hours ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending December 15, 2024.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has debuted in eighth place.

Grand Theft Auto V is in second place, EA Sports FC 25 is in third place, Hogwarts Legacy is in fourth place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is in fifth place.

NBA 2K25 is sixth place, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is in seventh place, Gran Turismo 7 is in ninth place, and Forza Horizon 4 is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Grand Theft Auto V EA Sports FC 25 Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K25 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - NEW Gran Turismo 7 Forza Horizon 4

