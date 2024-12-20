Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Debuts in 8th on the Australian Charts - Sales

posted 7 hours ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has taken first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending December 15, 2024.

There were two new releases in the top 10 this week with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle debuting in eighth place and the physical version of Black Myth: Wukong debuting in 10th place.

EA Sports FC 25 is in second place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in third place, NBA 2K25 is in fourth place, and Super Mario Party Jamboree is in fifth place.

Hogwarts Legacy is in sixth place, Grand Theft Auto V is in seventh place, and Red Dead Redemption 2 is in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2K25 Super Mario Party Jamboree Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - NEW Red Dead Redemption 2 Black Myth: Wukong - NEW

