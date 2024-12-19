Falcom Announces Ys X: Proud Nordics - News

/ 428 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Falcom has announced an upgraded version of Ys X: Nordics called Ys X: Proud Nordics. It will launch in Japan in 2025. No word yet on a release outside of Japan.

Read details on the game below:

“With pride in our hearts, set off on a new adventure!!”

Ys X: Proud Nordics will launch in 2025 in Japan as a significantly upgraded version of the action RPG Ys X: Nordics, featuring a new story, new settings for adventure, and numerous new elements.

Aland Island is a massive island located to the north of Obelia Gulf. In the midst of battling the immortal creatures known as Griegr, the red-haired adventurer Adol and the pirate princess Karja visit the island and encounter countless ruins on its unexplored lands.

What happened on this island…?

An encounter with another “Mana user” leads Adol and his companions on an unknown adventure…

In addition to the exhilarating offensive and defensive “Cross Actions” between Adol and Karja, Ys X: Proud Nordics introduces new “Mana Actions” along with a vast map of Aland Island and exploration areas! There is also plenty of additional content, including new bosses, Mana Ride races, and arena battles where formidable foes await.

Please look forward to a new Ys story, reborn as Ys X: Proud Nordics!

Thanks, Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles