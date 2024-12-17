Exodus Gameplay Trailer Called The Traveler’s Creed Released - News

Developer Archetype Entertainment have released The Traveler’s Creed gameplay trailer called The Traveler’s Creed for the science-fiction action-adventure RPG, Exodus.

Exodus is an epic new science-fiction action adventure role-playing game (RPG) franchise. The IP is being developed by Archetype Entertainment, an Austin-based studio established as a division of game developer and publisher, Wizards of the Coast. The studio is lead by veteran AAA developers from BioWare, Naughty Dog, 343 Industries, and more.

Set in a brand-new sci-fi universe created in collaboration with top science fiction authors, Exodus delivers a next-generation, narrative-driven experience that marries cinematic storytelling and broad player agency with modern AAA gameplay. The story is designed to layer action with deep emotional impact, as players face the consequences of Time Dilation on their choices, creating unpredictable outcomes that affect their loved ones, their legacy, and their entire civilization—for generations.

Story

In Exodus, humanity has fled a dying Earth, finding a new home in a hostile galaxy – here, we are the underdogs fighting for survival. As The Traveler, you are humanity’s last hope. Your job is to steal alien weapons and technology from the most powerful beings in the universe, the Celestials—humanity’s greatest enemy. But there’s a catch—Time Dilation. As Travelers on interstellar missions, days for you are decades back home. The sacrifices you make to protect your loved ones create unpredictable consequences that change your world—reshaping the future. Returning home, you confront the consequences of your choices. In Exodus, the outcome of those choices manifests at a massive level, compounding over generations.

Experience the Emotional Impact of Time Dilation

Time Dilation escalates the emotional impact of your story-driven choices like never before. Traveling on interstellar missions at the edge of lightspeed, time moves differently — days for you can be years, decades or even centuries for those back home. The world you fight so hard to save moves on without you, changing and evolving while you are left behind. In your absence, friends and family will grow old and change, while you remain the same, forcing you to exist outside of time.

Explore A Universe of Possibilities

As the Traveler, you navigate the stars on missions to steal alien weapons and technology from the most powerful beings in the universe and humanity’s greatest enemy, the Celestials. These remnants are used to fight a destructive force that threatens the entire galaxy, including your homeworld. Through exploration, you gain an understanding of your universe, the Celestials, and how you are connected to the fate of humanity.

Lead A Diverse Cast of Companions

As humanity’s savior you will lead a diverse set of companions in your fight for humanity, many of whom have their own quest and romance paths. Willing to brave unfathomable danger, and to stare into the abyss at your side, they are ready to join you in facing whatever arises. These are not just brave soldiers—they are genetically engineered savants, punk mech pilots, geniuses cursed with alien viruses and more.

Own Your Journey

In Exodus, you have the agency to customize your experience, from your character to your progression, combat style and the companions you choose. With each mission you grow more powerful as you progress from a lowly salvager to humanity’s last hope. As you infiltrate dangerous alien strongholds, you’ll need to decide which combat tactics and strategies you’ll use to exploit your enemy’s weakness.

Exodus is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

