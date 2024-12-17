PS5 Pro Accounts for 26% of PS5 Sales in the UK in November, Black Ops 6 Remains in 1st - Sales

The PlayStation 5 Pro accounted for 26 percent of all PS5 console sold in the UK in November, according to GfK Entertainment data reported by GamesIndustry.

Overall, there were nearly 270,000 video game consoles sold (Nielsen GfK panel data) in the UK in November 2024. This is up 85 percent compared to October, but is down a massive 45 percent drop year-on-year.

It should be noted November data for this report does not include Black Friday data, which is why sales are down as much as they are compared to last year. GfK did reveal PS5 sales are up during Black Friday compared to last year.

GSD data shows there were three million games sold in November 2024, which is down 33 percent year-on-year. Like with the hardware data, this does not include Black Friday sales, and Call of Duty released in November last year, while it released in October this year.

GSD did share that 1.53 million games were sold during Black Friday week, which is a drop of over eight percent compared to Black Friday 2023.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 in its second month remained the best-selling game in the UK, followed by EA Sports FC 25 in second. Sales for EA Sports FC 25 are down 22 percent compared to last year's entry and sales during Black Friday week dropped 20 percent year-on-year.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard was the best-selling new release as it debuted in third place. After four weeks it is the 12th fastest-selling game of 2024. It is behind Astro Bot by 9.6 percent, Star Wars Outlaws by 15 percent, Dragon's Dogma 2 by 21 percent, and Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero by 28 percent. However, it is ahead of Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth by 1.5 percent.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership debuted in 11th place. Sales are 16 percent lower than Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door and 19 percent behind Super Mario RPG. It should be noted this is only for physical sales as Nintendo does not share digital sales.

There were 1.05 million accessories and add-on products sold in the UK in November, which is up nearly 58 percent month-on-month., but is down 18 percent year-on-year. Again, Black Friday data isn't included.

The White DualSense controller was the best-selling accessory, followed by the Midnight Black DualSense controller. The 30th Anniversary Limited Edition DualSense controller debuted in fourth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in the UK (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Activision Blizzard) 2 EA Sports FC 25 (EA) 3 Dragon Age: The Veilguard (EA) 4 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 6 Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo)* 7 Horizon: Zero Dawn Remastered (Sony) 8 Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo)* 9 Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)* 10 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* *Digital data unavailable GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via PC digital stores, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, CD Projekt, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Kepler, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios.

