EA Sports FC 25 Tops the French Charts - Sales

/ 441 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 49, 2024, according to SELL. The Nintendo Switch version remained in fifth place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) remained in second place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top five in third place, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) dropped one spot to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero

Xbox Series X|S

EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Star Wars Outlaws

PS4 EA Sports FC 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Gran Turismo 7 Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption Nintendo Switch Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario Kart 8 Deluxe EA Sports FC 25 PC Farming Simulator 25 S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Collector's Edition Farming Simulator 25 - Collector's Edition

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles