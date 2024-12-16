EA Sports FC 25 Tops the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 441 Views
EA Sports FC 25 (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 49, 2024, according to SELL. The Nintendo Switch version remained in fifth place.
Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) remained in second place, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top five in third place, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) dropped one spot to fourth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- EA Sports FC 25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero
Xbox Series X|S
- EA Sports FC 25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Star Wars Outlaws
- EA Sports FC 25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Gran Turismo 7
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Red Dead Redemption
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- EA Sports FC 25
- Farming Simulator 25
- S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl - Collector's Edition
- Farming Simulator 25 - Collector's Edition
