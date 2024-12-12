Super Mario Party Jamboree Tops the Japanese Charts - Sales

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) has remained first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 73,087 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 8, 2024.

Hone Hone Zaurus X Chou Gattai! Build & Battle (NS) debuted in eighth place with sales of 10,393 units.

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension (NS) debuted in 10th place with sales of 9,078 units.

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (NS) is in second place with sales of 58,741 units, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in third place with sales of 18,924 units, and Minecraft (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 12,641 units.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 11,341 units and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in sixth place with sales of 11,072 units. The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (NS) is in seventh place with sales of 10,750 units and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 9,248 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 80,428 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 50,365 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 3,006 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 52 units.

Here are the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Super Mario Party Jamboree (Nintendo, 10/17/24) – 73,087 (605,726) [NSW] Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (Square Enix, 11/14/24) – 58,741 (801,659) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 18,924 (6,096,622) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 12,641 (3,703,555) [NSW] Mario & Luigi: Brothership (Nintendo, 11/07/24) – 11,341 (111,250) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 11,072 (7,979,244) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom (Nintendo, 09/26/24) – 10,750 (323,504) [NSW] Hone Hone Zaurus X Chou Gattai! Build & Battle (Nippon Columbia, 12/05/24) – 10,393 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 9,248 (5,636,573) [NSW] FANTASIAN Neo Dimension (Square Enix, 12/05/24) – 9,078 (New)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 47,464 (8,365,460) PlayStation 5 – 39,920 (5,342,900) Switch Lite – 21,012 (6,274,705) Switch – 11,952 (19,975,513) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 6,530 (889,921) PlayStation 5 Pro – 3,915 (112,831) Xbox Series X – 1,399 (313,365) Xbox Series X Digital Edition – 990 (11,112) Xbox Series S – 617 (326,761) PlayStation 4 – 52 (7,928,936)

