Slime Heroes Releases February 13, 2025 for Xbox Series X|S, Switch, and PC

Publisher Whitethorn Games and developer Pancake Games announced Slime Heroes will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on February 13, 2025.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

In Slime Heroes, journey through a whimsical world entrusted to an unlikely hero, a slime, tasked to save it from a mysterious corruption. Explore the expansive 3D world—alone or with a friend—and encounter ferocious enemies, challenging but approachable puzzles, and uncover forgotten treasures. Gain magical gems throughout the world and dynamically combine them to create unique and powerful magical skills that can take down even the most corrupt minions and bosses. Discover a touching story of overcoming expectations, friendship, and forgiveness as you progress because even slimes can be heroes!

Gain Abilities and Change Them Up On the Fly

Collect and consume an arsenal of gems obtained from defeating enemies, and dynamically combine skills to craft unique attacks that suit your playstyle at any time.

Play Alone or With a Friend

Venture off solo or jump into a friend’s game at any time for a fun couch and online cooperative adventure. With a shared loot system, you’ll both be able to create complimentary abilities to take on the fiercest corrupted enemies.

Travel Across an Expansive World

Explore six distinct regions in a vibrant, vast open world and meet the gods that rule over each region. Discover secret passageways, hidden areas and unique puzzle dungeons each with their own challenges to overcome.

Make Your Slime Your Own

Give your slime some personality as you customize their face and colors to your liking. Find hats throughout the map that not only give your slime that little extra pizazz but also provide helpful stat buffs, keeping you fashionable and ready for battle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

