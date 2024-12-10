Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Obelisk Update Out Now - News

/ 401 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Focus Entertainment and developer Saber Interactive announced the Obelisk update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 is now available.

The update adds a new operations map, PS5 Pro support, and more.

View a trailer of the update below:

Read details on the Obelisk update below:

A Free New Operations Map and a Slew of Cosmetics for Season Pass Owners!

Today’s update takes players back to the burial world of Demerium with a new Operation titled Obelisk, available today to all Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II players for free! In addition, players will now have to face the Tzaangor Enlightened and avoid its deadly, fast-paced attacks as it careens across the battlefield on its Disc of Tzeentch. Stay alert, as this new enemy will be found in every Operation (player-versus-environment) mission featuring the Thousand Sons from now on.

Season Pass owners also receive the Dark Angels Chapter Pack, which comes with a new Champion skin for the Bulwark class, three weapons skins for the Plasma Pistol, Auto Bolt Rifle and Power Sword, a new Storm Shield skin and over 40 unique cosmetics celebrating eight of the Dark Angels Successor Chapters.

PlayStation 5 Pro Support, FSR 3, and Frame Generation for DLSS Are Now Available

On top of today’s gameplay additions, the Obelisk update comes with a number of tech improvements for console and PC players alike. PlayStation 5 Pro owners can now enjoy the grimdark atmosphere of the 41st millennium with increased maximum resolution at up to 60 frames per second in Performance Mode and 30 frames per second in Quality Mode thanks to the PlayStation 5 Pro’s Spectral Super Resolution technology, allowing for upscaled 4K resolution. PC players can also now take full advantage of AMD’s FSR 3 and Nvidia’s DLSS3 with the addition of frame generation support.

Celebrate Secret Level’s Warhammer 40,000 Episode With New Twitch Drops!

With Secret Level’s Warhammer 40,000 episode freshly released, players will be able to collect two unique cosmetics (a breastplate for the Bulwark class and an Iron Halo for the Heavy) starting today at noon ET / 9am PT by watching two hours of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II streams on Twitch before December 31. More information on how to get them here.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles