Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Once Again Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending December 1, 2024.

There were a number of Nintendo games in the top 10 this week with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe in third place, Super Mario Party Jamboree in seventh place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder in 10th place.

EA Sports FC 25 has remained in second place, while NBA 2K25 dropped one spot to fourth place. Hogwarts Legacy remained in fifth place and Red Dead Redemption 2 is in sixth place. Grand Theft Auto V is in eighth place and Sonic X Shadow Generations is in ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe NBA 2K25 Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Super Mario Party Jamboree Grand Theft Auto V Sonic X Shadow Generations Super Mario Bros. Wonder

