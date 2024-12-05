Aniplex Announces Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2 - News

Aniplex in the latest issue of Weekly Jump has announced Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles 2.

The game covers the story from the Entertainment District Arc to the Hashira Training Arc.

Platforms and a release date were not announced. It will be playable at Jump Festa 2025, which takes place on December 21 and 22 in Chiba, Japan.

The first Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

