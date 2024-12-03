Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 Debuts in 7th on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

posted 6 hours ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has remained in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending November 24, 2024.

There was one new release in the top 10 with Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 debuting in seventh place.

EA Sports FC 25 remained in second place and NBA 2K25 is up one spot to third place. Hogwarts Legacy re-entered the top 10 in fourth place, while Grand Theft Auto V dropped two spots to fifth palce.

The rest of the top 10 were outside the top 10 last week with Red Dead Redemption 2 in sixth place, Astro Bot in eighth place, EA Sports UFC 5 in ninth place, and God of War Ragnarök in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 NBA 2K25 Hogwarts Legacy Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 - NEW Astro Bot EA Sports UFC 5 God of War Ragnarök

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

