Victory Heat Rally Releases December 12 for Switch

posted 46 minutes ago

Publisher Playtonic Friends and developer Skydevilpalm announced the arcade racer, Victory Heat Rally, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on December 12 for $24.99.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam, and iOS and Android via Crunchyroll Game Vault.

View the Nintendo Switch release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to Victory Heat Rally! Unlock the secrets of speed in this turbocharged neo-super scaler arcade racing experience.

Power slide at breakneck speeds through a dynamic and vibrant 2.5D world, brought to life with pixel-perfect visuals. Crank up the volume with a soundtrack featuring banging beats, scorching guitar solos and high octane energy that really bring the heat to Victory Heat Rally.

Select your star driver and become one with your machine. Challenge yourself and friends-turned-rivals across a variety of game modes. Experience the high-speed action and non-stop drifting thrills either solo or in up to four-player split-screen.

Select Your Superstar

With 12 super-star drivers and their machines to choose from, who will you blaze a path to victory with?

Solo or Against Friends

Go for the gold in the extensive single-player championship, jump in for a quick-fire Arcade Grand Prix, race against up to three friends, or take on the time trial mode and set some new world records.

World Tour

Victory Heat Rally features dozens of stages across 12 unique environments. From the sun-drenched beaches of Baytona Beach to the glacial tundras of Frostbite Harbor, you’ll be breaking speed limits across the globe.

Style Meets Performance

Express your personal style with exchangeable performance parts and paint jobs, and assemble a ride that feels your own!

