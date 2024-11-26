Rift of the NecroDancer Releases February 5, 2025 for PC, Later for Switch - News

Publisher and developer Brace Yourself Games and developer Tic Toc Games announced the rhythm game, Rift of the NecroDancer, will launch for PC via Steam on February 5, 2025, and for the Nintendo Switch at a later date.

The NecroDancer's back in an all-new rhythm game! Dragged into a strange new world, Cadence must engage in musical combat with monsters pouring through the Rift! Each monster has unique behaviors—like bats that shift lanes when attacked—and tougher foes take multiple hits to dispatch. Learn the pattern of each new fretful fiend to keep the music flowing!

Rhythm Rifts

Showstopping Music: Brand new soundtrack with 30+ Rhythm Rift tracks by Danny Baranowsky, Jules Conroy, Alex Moukala, Josie Brechner, Sam Webster, and Nick Nausbaum with more on the way!

Brand new soundtrack with 30+ Rhythm Rift tracks by Danny Baranowsky, Jules Conroy, Alex Moukala, Josie Brechner, Sam Webster, and Nick Nausbaum with more on the way! Difficulty that Scales with You: Four intensity levels for each Rhythm Rift - EASY, MEDIUM, HARD, and IMPOSSIBLE.

Four intensity levels for each Rhythm Rift - EASY, MEDIUM, HARD, and IMPOSSIBLE. Race to the Top: Climb your way to the top of global leaderboards!

Climb your way to the top of global leaderboards! Custom Music: Create your own custom beat maps with the actual developer tools our designers use!

Create your own custom beat maps with the actual developer tools our designers use! Endless Replayability: Once you’ve conquered our hand-crafted levels, challenge your sight-reading with Remix Mode .

Remix Mode throws a fresh beatmap your way every playthrough while retaining the original level's rhythmic design. Remix mode also makes DAILY CHALLENGES possible, by changing up the circumstances for each song. Play the same random seed as every other player that day and see how you rank on global leaderboards!

Boss Battles

Go head to head against five fearsome foes in rhythm-based boss battles!

Minigames

Immerse yourself in Cadence and friends’ modern misadventures through five quirky, slice-of-life rhythm minigames. Take a boppin' yoga class, help a friend with a part-time job, and more!

