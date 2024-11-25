Farming Simulator 25 and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Debut on the French Charts - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 461 Views
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 46, 2024, according to SELL. The PlayStation 4 version dropped out of the top five.
Farming Simulator 25 (PS5) has debuted in second place, while Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (NS) debuted in fifth place.
Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) remained third place and Mario & Luigi: Brothership (NS) dropped from second to fourth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- Farming Simulator 25
- EA Sports FC 25
Xbox Series X|S
- Farming Simulator 25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA Sports FC 25
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA Sports FC 25
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition
- Red Dead Redemption 2
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Mario & Luigi: Brothership
- Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake
- Farming Simulator 25 - Collector's Edition
- Farming Simulator 25
- Empire of the Ants - Limited Edition
