Farming Simulator 25 and Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake Debut on the French Charts

posted 10 hours ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (PS5) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 46, 2024, according to SELL. The PlayStation 4 version dropped out of the top five.

Farming Simulator 25 (PS5) has debuted in second place, while Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake (NS) debuted in fifth place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree (NS) remained third place and Mario & Luigi: Brothership (NS) dropped from second to fourth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Farming Simulator 25 EA Sports FC 25

Xbox Series X|S

Farming Simulator 25 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25

PS4 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 EA Sports FC 25 Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Xbox One Grand Theft Auto V - Premium Edition Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Nintendo Switch Super Mario Party Jamboree Mario & Luigi: Brothership Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake PC Farming Simulator 25 - Collector's Edition Farming Simulator 25 Empire of the Ants - Limited Edition

