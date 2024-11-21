PS5 Comfortably Best-Seller as Sales Top 500K - Europe Hardware Estimates for October 2024 - Sales

/ 1,044 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console in Europe with 515,032 units sold for October 2024, according to VGChartz estimates. The PlayStation 5 has now sold an estimated 21.29 million units lifetime in Europe.

The Nintendo Switch sold an estimated 202,457 units to bring its lifetime sales to 36.93 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 83,192 units to bring their lifetime sales to 8.09 million units. The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 955 units to bring its lifetime sales to 45.86 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same month for the PS4 in 2017 are down by over 23,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same month for the Xbox One are down by nearly 93,000 units. PS4 sold 538,092 units for the month of October 2017 and Xbox One sales were at 176,071 units.

PlayStation 5 sales compared to the same month a year ago are down by 130,305 (-20.2%). Xbox Series X|S sales are down by 43,747 units (-34.5%) and Nintendo Switch sales are down by 30,303 units (-13.0%). The PlayStation 4 is down by 3,310 units (-77.6%) year-over-year.

Looking at sales month-on-month, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 34,000 units, Xbox Series X|S sales are down by over 2,000 units, and Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 29,000 units.

2024 year-to-date, the PlayStation 5 has sold an estimated 3.86 million units, the Nintendo Switch has sold 1.77 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S has sold 0.74 million units.

Monthly Sales:

Europe hardware estimates for October 2024 (Followed by lifetime sales):

PlayStation 5 - 515,032 ( 21,291,000 ) Switch - 202,457 ( 36,934,098 ) Xbox Series X|S - 83,192 ( 8,088,573 ) PlayStation 4 - 955 ( 45,859,253 )

Weekly Sales:

Europe October 12, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 111,104 Switch - 42,837

Xbox Series X|S - 17,884 PlayStation 4 - 230

Europe October 19, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 108,313 Switch - 49,695

Xbox Series X|S - 19,995 PlayStation 4 - 234

Europe October 26, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 153,468 Switch - 53,795

Xbox Series X|S - 23,257 PlayStation 4 - 243

Europe November 2, 2024 hardware estimates:

PlayStation 5 - 142,147 Switch - 56,130

Xbox Series X|S - 22,056 PlayStation 4 - 248

VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals.

This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

Note that our estimates are based on sell-through data (units sold to consumers). In almost all cases the figures released by console manufacturers are based on shipment data (sell-in), where as soon as a device has left the factory and entered the supply chain for delivery it is considered a sale. This is why there is always a difference between the companies’ figures (sell-in) and VGChartz estimates (sell-through), even after we’ve made adjustments. The one exception to that is when a console has been discontinued and the remaining stock has finally sold out – at that point the figures will match.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles