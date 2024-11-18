Dynasty Warriors: Origins Demo to Release on November 22 - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher Koei Tecmo and developer Omega Force have announced the demo for Dynasty Warriors: Origins will release on November 22.

View a new trailer of the game below:

Read details on the demo below:

n the demo, you will be able to play the Battle of Sishui Gate, the same battle as the Tokyo Game Show demo. However, we have enhanced the experience with additional elements that were not included at the Tokyo Game Show, providing a more substantial and challenging battle. Additionally, there is no time limit this time, so feel free to enjoy it to your heart’s content!

Throughout the demo, players will be able to choose from four types of weapons: Sword, Guandao, Pudao, and Wheels; as well as having options to customize arts, gems, and accessories. But don’t take the fight lightly as the franchise’s strongest officer, Lu Bu, definitely makes his presence known on the battlefield Unlike the demo at the Tokyo Game Show, however, you will be able to choose the difficulty level, so whether you’re skilled at action games or not, we encourage you to give it a try.

We are so excited to finally be able to provide everyone with the opportunity to experience the unique tactical action of Dynasty Warriors and we hope you enjoy the exhilarating battles against the massive armies we created!

Furthermore, we are happy to announce that Dynasty Warriors: Origins and the demo will be PS5 Pro enhanced. Along with the demo release, pre-orders will also begin on November 22. Pre-order the game to receive the bonus collaboration costume ‘Nameless Warrior Garb’ from the dark Three Kingdoms action RPG, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Don’t miss the opportunity!

For those unfamiliar with Dynasty Warriors: Origins, or for anyone who wants to see the latest and greatest, we’ve created a video titled ‘Gameplay Features’ where the producer introduces the game and shows off some of the game’s fevered fights. The video covers not only the action you can experience in the demo but also the story, exploration, and growth elements that will be available in the full game. Be sure to check it out!!

Read details on the game below:

Developed by Omega Force, Dynasty Warriors: Origins introduces a nameless hero to the 1 vs. 1,000 gameplay of Warriors lore as a mysterious martial artist steps to the forefront of the game’s epic story. The title promises to deliver the most intense combat of any game in franchise history.

As seen in the stirring new video, Dynasty Warriors: Origins begins during the dawn of an era of tremendous upheaval in the Three Kingdoms, when the original protagonist—a traveling martial artist with amnesia—finds himself in the middle of great conflict. Here, the game’s hero partakes in this dramatic tale of ancient China, where he plays an active role in the storyline while giving players first-hand experience in the drama of the war-torn land. Throughout the journey, players will make various choices as the protagonist—but he too carries a secret—which will have an impact on the Three Kingdoms, helping illustrate a turbulent time in history in exciting new ways.

Throughout his battles, the nameless hero will sometimes forge into combat on his own, while at other times, he’ll join alongside allied officers and soldiers to storm towards large forces of enemies. Players can rely on the strength of accompanying Musou officers, issue commands to units, or charge forward into oncoming armies, varying up strategies to conquer the deadly battlefield in this epic showcase of 1 vs. 1,000 action.

Throughout Dynasty Warriors: Origins, there will also be many well-known and powerful officers such as Lu Bu waiting to test the young martial artist’s skill. Battles against these officers who possess near superhuman strength results in combat that is both highly action-oriented and challenging while keeping players on the edge of their seats throughout every encounter. This extraordinary power also thrives within your allies as the Companion officer that accompanies the protagonist can become temporarily playable if certain conditions are met during battle, leading to an exhilarating experience of clearing out enemies with dominance on a completely different scale!

Dynasty Warriors: Origins will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on January 17, 2025.

