Mario & Luigi: Brothership Debuts in 2nd on the Australian Charts - Sales

20 minutes ago

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending November 10, 2024.

There was one new release in the top 10 with Mario & Luigi: Brothership debuting in second place.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard in its second week dropped one spot to third place. EA Sports FC 25 and Super Mario Party Jamboree are up one spot to fourth and fifth places, respectively. NBA 2K25 is up one spot to seventh place.

Metro Exodus and Metro: 2033 Redux re-entered the charts in sixth and 10th places, respectively. Battlefield 2042 came in eighth place and Grand Theft Auto V took ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Mario & Luigi: Brothership - NEW Dragon Age: The Veilguard EA Sports FC 25 Super Mario Party Jamboree Metro Exodus NBA 2K25 Battlefield 2042 Grand Theft Auto V Metro: 2033 Redux

