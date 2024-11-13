Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP Headed to PS4 and Xbox One on December 2 - News

Developer Dragami Games announced Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP will launch for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on December 2 for $44.99.

The game first released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam in September.

The PS4 and Xbox One versions run in 1080p at 30 frames per second or higher. The Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions support Smart Delivery, however, the PS5 and PS4 versions do not support cross-buy.

