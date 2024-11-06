Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending October 27, 2024.

Sonic X Shadow Generations debuted in third place.

Super Mario Party Jamboree in its second week dropped to second place. Hogwarts Legacy shot up from 10th to fourth place, while EA Sports FC 25 dropped two spots to fifth place.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero dropped from second to sixth place, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Dirt Rally 2.0 re-entered the top 10 in seventh and eighth places, respectively.

NBA 2K25 fell five spots to ninth place and Grand Theft Auto V dropped three spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 - NEW Super Mario Party Jamboree Sonic X Shadow Generations - NEW Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 25 Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero Super Mario Bros. Wonder Dirt Rally 2.0 NBA 2K25 Grand Theft Auto V

