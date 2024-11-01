Dragon's Dogma 2 Update Adds PS5 Pro Support - News

Capcom announced a new update for Dragon's Dogma 2 is now available, which adds support for the PlayStation 5 Pro, as well as fixing issues on all platforms.

The PS5 Pro support adds PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) to the Graphics section of the Options menu and a "balanced" selection under Graphics Quality in the Graphics section of the Options menu.

Dragon's Dogma 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 22.

PlayStation 5 Pro will launch on November 7 for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / ¥119,980.

