Dragon's Dogma 2 Update Adds PS5 Pro Support - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 276 Views
Capcom announced a new update for Dragon's Dogma 2 is now available, which adds support for the PlayStation 5 Pro, as well as fixing issues on all platforms.
The PS5 Pro support adds PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) to the Graphics section of the Options menu and a "balanced" selection under Graphics Quality in the Graphics section of the Options menu.
Dragon's Dogma 2 released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 22.
PlayStation 5 Pro will launch on November 7 for $699.99 / £699.99 / €799.99 / ¥119,980.
A new update for Dragon's Dogma 2 is available now on all platforms! It includes support for PlayStation®5 Pro and also fixes for some issues on all platforms.— Dragon's Dogma (@DragonsDogma) October 31, 2024
https://t.co/mktzHHL0A1
#DD2 #DragonsDogma2 pic.twitter.com/EKBQ2Obgbl
Read the patch notes below:
PlayStation 5 Pro
- Adding PlayStation® Spectral Super Resolution to the Graphics section of the Options menu.
- Adding "Balanced" as a selection under Graphics Quality in the Graphics section of the Options menu.
PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S / Steam
- Fixing issue during "Nesting Troubles" where throwing the jar of poison into the saurian nest would not progress the quest.
- Fixing issue where Pawns of the Calm or Straightforward inclination would cease all activity after failing to use "Levitate".
- Fixing issue where the minimap would repeatedly zoom in and out while passing through the Hermit's Retreat.
- Fixing issue where the power of the spell "Maelstrom" was drastically increased when Myrddin was fighting with the player's party.
PlayStation 5 / Xbox Series X|S
- Fixing issue where no sound effect would play when switching categories in the Character Creator.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.