Croc: Legend of the Gobbos Remaster Releases in December - News

/ 262 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Argonaut Games has announced the remastered version of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via GOG in December for $29.99.

"From the outset, our vision has been to release Croc only when we’re happy with it," said Argonaut Games founder Jez San. "We are speed-running towards a December 2024 release and are very close to being complete. However, if we need to add a little more polish, we won’t hesitate to do so. After waiting 27 years, we trust that our dedicated fans can wait a few weeks longer."

Physical editions will also be available for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch:

Standard Edition – $39.99

A copy of the Croc: Legend of the Gobbos game with full color manual

Collector’s Edition – $129.99

A copy of the Croc: Legend of the Gobbos game with full color manual

game with full color manual Eight-inch resin Croc statue with a signed and numbered certificate of authenticity

Four-disc CD soundtrack consisting of over 100 tracks

PVC Croc keychain

Ultra3DFX sticker sheet

18 inches by 24 inches artwork poster

Premium box

View the physical edition trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos follows the heartwarming journey of an endearing, humble little crocodile equipped with only his iconic backpack and a wiggly butt as he sets off on his quest to rescue the Gobbos from the clutches of the nefarious Baron Dante and his hordes of Dantinis. Croc must platform his way across a series of unique worlds by running, jumping, climbing, swimming, and tail spinning to save the Gobbos from captivity.

One of the most exciting features of the remaster is the inclusion of the Crocipedia, a painstakingly curated digital museum that offers fans a deep dive into the game’s development. This treasure trove of long—lost assets includes design documents, concept art, animation tests, pre-release music tracks, and exclusive interviews with key members of the talented team behind the game’s creation.

For players who enjoy retro gaming experiences, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos coming to consoles for the first time in a generation is exciting. For Windows PC gamers, GOG offers unique features that make it an exciting place to experience Croc, and players who purchase Croc on GOG will also receive the classic version of Croc. GOG’s commitment to providing DRM-free games means players can enjoy Croc without restrictions, preserving ownership and freedom. Additionally, GOG’s ongoing efforts to make games last forever align perfectly with Argonaut Games’ values, making it an ideal platform for the beloved Croc to shine again.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles