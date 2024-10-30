Resident Evil Series Sales Top 167M Units, Monster Hunter Series Top 105M Units - Sales

Capcom in its latest earnings report has provided updates on the sales figures for a number of its video game franchises.

The Resident Evil series has surpassed 167 million units sold lifetime. The Monster Hunter series has now sold over 105 million units, while Street Fighter series sales remain at 55 million units.

Sales for the Mega Man series, Devil May Cry series, Dead Rising series, and Dragon's Dogma series remains the same as the previous quarter.

Capcom also revealed Monster Hunter: World has now sold over 27.089 million units, while the Monster Hunter World: Iceborne expansion has sold over 14.044 million units. Monster Hunter Rise has sold over 16.099 million units and the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has sold over 8.899 million units.

Resident Evil 7 biohazard has sold over 14.069 million units, Resident Evil Village has sold over 10.548 million units, and the remake of Resident Evil 4 has sold over 8.013 million units.

Devil May Cry 5 has sold over 8.757 million units, Street Fighter 6 has sold over 4.137 million units, and Dragon's Dogma 2 has sold over 3.318 million units.

