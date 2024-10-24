Croc: Legend of the Gobbos Remaster Headed to All Major Platforms - News

Developer Argonaut Games has announced the remastered version of Croc: Legend of the Gobbos will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via GOG later this year.

Those who purchase the game on GOG will get a free copy of the original Croc: Legend of the Gobbos.

"The Croc remaster aims to reignite the imaginations of players with its enhanced HD graphics, updated modern controls, and an authentic gameplay experience that will transport players back to the golden age of gaming," said Argonaut Games founder Jez San.

"Croc: Legend of the Gobbos is both a nostalgic return for retro gamers and an exhilarating new adventure for first-timers. We have dedicated ourselves to bringing this remaster to as wide an audience as possible so that fans of PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PC on GOG can experience the magic and enjoyment of Croc."

GOG head of business development Bartosz Kwietniewski added, "Croc represents the heart of our mission: preserving and celebrating the legacy of gaming. By offering both the classic and the remastered versions in one package and keeping all our games DRM-free, we’re ensuring that players not only relive the magic but have the true sense of ownership, as well. We’re the ultimate destination for gamers who want to experience timeless classics as they were meant to be played, and we couldn’t be hap pier for Croc to become a part of this adventure."

Croc: Legend of the Gobbos follows the heartwarming journey of an endearing, humble little crocodile equipped with only his iconic backpack and a wiggly butt as he sets off on his quest to rescue the Gobbos from the clutches of the nefarious Baron Dante and his hordes of Dantinis. Croc must platform his way across a series of unique worlds by running, jumping, climbing, swimming, and tail spinning to save the Gobbos from captivity.

One of the most exciting features of the remaster is the inclusion of the Crocipedia, a painstakingly curated digital museum that offers fans a deep dive into the game’s development. This treasure trove of long—lost assets includes design documents, concept art, animation tests, pre-release music tracks, and exclusive interviews with key members of the talented team behind the game’s creation.

For players who enjoy retro gaming experiences, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos coming to consoles for the first time in a generation is exciting. For Windows PC gamers, GOG offers unique features that make it an exciting place to experience Croc, and players who purchase Croc on GOG will also receive the classic version of Croc. GOG’s commitment to providing DRM-free games means players can enjoy Croc without restrictions, preserving ownership and freedom. Additionally, GOG’s ongoing efforts to make games last forever align perfectly with Argonaut Games’ values, making it an ideal platform for the beloved Croc to shine again.

