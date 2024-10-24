HEAVEN SEEKER: The Savior of This Cruel World Headed to Switch - News

/ 319 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

SUCCESS Corporation announced the twin-stick roguelite shooter, HEAVEN SEEKER: The Savior of This Cruel World, is coming to the Nintendo Switch.

The game is currently available for PC via Steam.

Read details on the game below:

HEAVEN SEEKER: The Savior of This Cruel World is a twin-stick roguelite shooter where you take your own shot at the castle in the sky! A dungeon with a different structure each time you enter, a variety of magic bullets—and a formidable barrage of bullets—await you.

Story

In this world, Pentagaia, there were five countries that had been transferred from five different worlds.

Magi Province, the land of wizards, where magical technology flourished. A land of priestesses and samurai, a land of warriors and the four seasons. A land of elves, with the blessings of the World Tree. A land of mechanical ingenuity, where super-science rules the world. A land of wilderness and dust, ruled by demons.

The rulers of each nation sent explorers to the Castle of Heaven, where the secrets of Pentagaia were said to lie. They did so with the longing to return to the original world. These explorers were called Heaven Seekers.

Explore a Dungeon That Changes Each Time You Enter

In this title, you move with the left stick and aim with the right stick. This is a bullet hell shooting game where you freely control your character and explore random dungeons. When your HP reaches 0, you will lose all the items you have gained during this exploration. The player gains experience by exploring many times and learning the patterns of the rooms and the nature of the enemies.

Create Your Own Magic Shot!

The shot fired by the player character can be modified by freely combining over 20 customizable items to change its properties. Since items are randomly acquired during each quest, players will fight with a different personalized shot each time they dive into a dungeon.

Dot Art Style Game Visuals

All in-game elements in this title, including player characters, enemies, and dungeons, are rendered in high-quality dot art.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles